Telford school's bid to build annex for children at risk of exclusion

Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby Academy, in Madeley, has applied to build a two-room “modular inclusion unit” near its main building.

A statement submitted on behalf of the school says the additional space will “allow the school to continue to provide targeted support to pupils at risk of permanent exclusion”.

Blueprints submitted to Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department show the 115-square metre timber-clad building will house two main rooms, an entrance lobby, a small kitchen and a toilet. If approved, it will be sited at the northwest corner of the academy’s main building.

In a design statement submitted with the application, David Hayward, of Horsley Huber Architects Ltd, writes: “Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby Academy is currently an average-sized mixed-sex secondary school for pupils aged 11 to 18, with 1,054 pupils on roll and a capacity of 1,100.

“The academy current has an increasing number of pupils who require intensive behaviour intervention support.

“Due to the urgent need to increase the capacity of the academy’s current Internal Behaviour Unit and the lack of appropriate accommodation elsewhere in the existing academy, the proposal for a modular Inclusion Unit aims to provide the required additional space to allow the school to continue to provide targeted support to all pupils at risk of permanent exclusion because of bad behaviour.

“Access to the modular classroom from the main school will be from the existing paved area between the main school entrance doors and the grassed amenity area at the front.

“It is not intended that the proposal will increase the current number of pupils on roll, nor the full-time equivalent staff members.”

Madeley Town Council will be consulted about the plans, and Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning department will make its decision at a later date.