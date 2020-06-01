Dog hydrotherapy centre planned

The indoor facility would be housed in two adjacent units on Tweedale Court, Madeley, and applicant Kiran Sullivan says it would help owners, including those with mobility problems, exercise, train and socialise their pets safely.

In a planning statement he adds that nearly 50 per cent of UK dogs are thought to be overweight, and the canine hydrotherapy centre, equipped with a treadmill and pool, would help tackle the problem.

The site is currently occupied by a textile manufacturing company, application documents say. Madeley Town Council will be consulted about the change-of-use proposal, and Telford and Wrekin Council will make its decision at a later date.

Mr Sullivan writes: “This business is to provide facilities for dog owners to conduct their daily dog-walking in a controlled, safe, calm, clean and enclosed environment, exercise their pets off-lead and practice proper animal handling techniques, while still allowing them to socialise with other dogs.

“Dog owners can sometimes be put in difficult, dangerous and frustrating situations whilst outside walking their dogs. This facility aims to go some way to solving that problem.

“Some people struggle with mobility, thus not being able to walk their dogs.

“Vets estimate that nearly half of dogs in the UK are overweight.

“Our facility allows people with mobility issues to exercise their dogs and help them control their weight and live a longer, healthier life.”

Blueprints show the units, which cover just over 250 square metres altogether, would each have offices and a reception area at the front. The dog exercise room would take up most of the left-hand unit’s rear.

“Internally, there will be plastic boundary fences, like a garden fence, around the exercise area to stop any dog escaping, and a segregated area for puppies, anixous dogs and small dogs,” Mr Sullivan writes, adding that entry will be by appointment, open to regsitered dogs only and limited to five at a time.

The hydroptherapy facility would be on the right-hand side, the plans say. A shower would also be installed, and dogs would come with their owners by appointment, one at a time and with a 15-minute changeover between sessions.

“Therefore, increased traffic will be minimal and never to a level that would cause congestion”, Mr Sullivan adds.