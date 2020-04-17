Telford woman Terri bounces back from redundancy to pursue 'dream career' at college

Terri Edwards, 42, of Madeley, said she has always wanted to be a hairdresser and she signed up for a fast-track level two course at Telford College after being made redundant years ago.

She said she has loved every minute of the course, which she balances with a part-time job and her family.

Even during the coronavirus lockdown she has made progress, passing a colouring assignment and achieving a 100 per cent mark in an online Barbicide assessment.

“I’ve wanted to get into hairdressing all my life,” she said. “I did business at college and then went straight into my retail career, but a few years ago I was made redundant. So I decided it was time to follow the career of my dreams.

“I’m currently at college two days per week and I also have a part-time job. I’ve managed to balance my family, college and work commitments and I’m really enjoying it.

“I’ll also complete my level three hairdressing course, which is a lot more technical than the level two but I’m looking forward to the challenge.

'If anyone thinks it's too late – it's not'

“I love my course – my tutors are brilliant and the best part has been taking part in the hairdressing competition in Leicester; we met lots of people and the whole day was very exciting.

“I helped my classmates create costumes for their models and it brought us all together as a group, which I loved.

“If anyone’s considering a career in hairdressing but thinks it’s too late, it’s not.

“Visit the college, go to an open event and enrol on the next course. There are a few adults on my course who are changing career directions and it works perfectly."

Kerrie Treharne, Telford College hairdressing tutor, described Terri as a ‘dream student’.

“She is inspirational to me and the group. Her thought pattern for hairdressing and being part of the team is always very positive.

“I’m particularly proud of Terri, who has won special recognition from Robert Eaton, the 2019 British Hairdresser of the Year, for her hard work and commitment.

“While we are in lockdown, I’m keeping in touch with students and sending links to tasks which will keep them motivated, and test their skills, and Terri has thrown herself into it all with her usual enthusiasm.”