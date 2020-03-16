Woman charged after 81-year-old attacked and robbed in Telford

The 81-year-old was walking on a pathway behind Mead Croft in Madeley when she was knocked to the floor and her money was stolen. It happened on March 11 at around 11.20am

Nicola Jeffrey-Coleman, 38, of Red Lake, was charged with robbery in connection with the offence and appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court today.

She was remanded in custody to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on April 6.