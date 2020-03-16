Menu

Woman charged after 81-year-old attacked and robbed in Telford

By Mat Growcott | Madeley | News | Published:

A Telford woman has been charged after an elderly woman was knocked to the floor and had her cash stolen.

The 81-year-old was walking on a pathway behind Mead Croft in Madeley when she was knocked to the floor and her money was stolen. It happened on March 11 at around 11.20am

Nicola Jeffrey-Coleman, 38, of Red Lake, was charged with robbery in connection with the offence and appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court today.

She was remanded in custody to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on April 6.

Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

