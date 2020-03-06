Menu

Telford car fire investigated by police

By Dominic Robertson | Madeley | News | Published: | Last Updated:

Police are investigating a car fire which took place in the early hours of the morning.

A fire investigation officer was called to look at the cause of the blaze

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the fire at Ironbridge Road, Madeley, Telford, at around 1.26am today.

One crew from Tweedale used a hose to extinguish the blaze, and had finished tackling the incident by 1.46am.

Police also attended the incident along with a fire investigation officer.

Madeley Telford News Crime
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson
@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

