Telford car fire investigated by police
Police are investigating a car fire which took place in the early hours of the morning.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the fire at Ironbridge Road, Madeley, Telford, at around 1.26am today.
One crew from Tweedale used a hose to extinguish the blaze, and had finished tackling the incident by 1.46am.
Police also attended the incident along with a fire investigation officer.
