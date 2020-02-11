Telford's Anstice Memorial Hall to re-open this weekend with performances galore

A community day including performances, demonstrations, workshops and activities for all the family will go ahead this Saturday, February 15, to mark the end of the refurbishment works.

The £1.2m project to revamp the historic hall in Madeley is the result of a partnership between Madeley Town Council, Telford & Wrekin Council and the Anstice Community Trust. The refurbishment works have been carried out by contractor Paveaways.

It will see Madeley Library move into the Anstice and open there for the first time this weekend. This will also include a First Point helpdesk, adaptable multi-use space and a café with toilets and a cloakroom.

Councillor Rae Evans, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for customer services, partnerships, culture and leisure, said: “This has been a fantastic partnership project to bring a much-loved building back into community use.

“Renovating the Anstice is very much something that the community in Madeley wanted us to do and I am delighted that the project is now completed.

“This coming week promises to be a celebration of all the hard work that has been put in to raise the necessary funds to complete the renovation and the hard work done by the contractor to make our beautiful building fit for purpose.

“I can’t wait for everyone in Madeley to see what has been achieved and to enjoy our wonderful Anstice Memorial Hall. This really is a credit to the spirit of partnership in our borough and everyone involved.”

Madeley Town Council secured £618,109 in funding and secured most of the rest of the money required from a public works loan. The £1.2m project has also benefited from a grant from Telford & Wrekin Council’s Telford 50 Legacy fund.

During next week's half term, there will be a Community Partners Day on Monday, February 17, circus workshops on Tuesday, February 18, a disco on Wednesday, February 19, and a tea dance on Thursday, February 20.

In a ground breaking development for the historic building, a new lift will be unveiled as part of the refurbishment providing access for everyone.