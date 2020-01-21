Madeley Library to close for three weeks while it moves to Telford's Anstice Memorial Hall

Madeley Library will shut from 1pm on Saturday until it reopens in its new location on the ground floor of the refurbished Anstice Memorial Hall on February 15.

The new library will open to the public for two extra days on a self-service basis on Wednesdays and Fridays.

It will benefit from a completely new fit, with furniture provided by Opening The Book. The library will also have a new layout, with new computers and a document scanner for public use.

Take our word for it that the Ballroom is looking AMAZING. As a venue for your birthday bash, community concert or presentation evening, The Anstice will be hard to beat. Contact us now:info@theanstice.co.uk#venuestelford #madeley #theanstice #communityhall #halltohiretelford pic.twitter.com/TTZgMIdQxp — The Anstice (@the_anstice) January 18, 2020

First Point services will be unavailable while the existing library is closed but will also move onto the new site. All library staff are being retained.

Councillor Rae Evans, cabinet member for customer services, partnerships, culture and leisure, said: "The move of Madeley Library is just one of the exciting aspects of the refurbishment of the Anstice Memorial Hall.

“It is fantastic that with the support of Madeley Town Council the project has enabled us to move the library to a new location and I am sure the public will appreciate the extended opening hours that we will now be able to offer.”

The Anstice has been shut for about a year for a major refurbishment. It will reopen to the general public on February 15, with a week of taster sessions, performances and activities.