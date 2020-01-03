Grand opening still on schedule as Telford's landmark Anstice building to reopen next month

Those involved in the renovation confirmed that the work would be complete next month.

The venue has been closed for about a year while the £1.1 million refurbishment has been carried out.

Now members of the Anstice Community Trust are turning their eyes to a series of grand opening events.

Organisers said: "We are so grateful to Madeley Town Council who have sponsored all our opening event activities to ensure everyone is able to come and help us celebrate this glorious occasion."

The grand opening will take place on February 15. The cafe, library and ballroom will be open to all those who want to see them.

Kirsty from the Rhubarb Theatre Company will be hosting storytelling and craft workshops throughout the day. Families wishing to take part in the 30-minute sessions can join at 10.15am, 11.30am, 1pm, 2.15pm and 3.30pm.

The ballroom will also host a series of events. At 10.10am there will be a line dance workshop, followed by a music hall performance at 10.50am, There will be a belly dance workshop at 11.20am, a performance by the Abraham Darby show band at midday and another line dance workshop at 1.15pm.

The music hall performance will return 2pm, followed by the ukulele band Cool and Uke at 2.45pm. There will be a third music hall performance at 3.30pm.

The Madeley History Society will have produced a display in The Anstice's new meeting space. There will also be an art activity in the bar lounge.

On February 22, there will be a Peaky Blinders evening, complete with gambling and period costumes.

Money raised will go to mental health charity Mind and The Anstice Community Trust.

Entry costs £15 and all attendees must wear 1920s-style clothing.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit ticketstelford.com