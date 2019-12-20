Special needs pupils deliver festive treat for sick children at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital

Dozens of gifts were gathered by pupils from Haughton School in Madeley and taken to the hospital with help from members of Odd Balls Motorcycle Club.

Father Christmas ditched his reindeer for a motorbike before arriving at the school earlier this week to greet youngsters and collect the toys before delivering them to the hospital in Apley.

Sarah Collins, senior administrator at the school, said: "As a school we are always looking to help good causes and this Christmas we decided to ask our families for donations of toys for children at the hospital.

Members of Odd Balls Motorcycle Club at Haughton School

"We really wanted to bring some smiles to children who are having to spend time there over Christmas.

"Our students have done outstanding, we were overwhelmed with the donations we received – baby toys right up to gadgets and gift sets for teenagers."

Based in Wellington and formed in 1987, the motorcycle club is made up of about 50 members who organise numerous charity ride-outs and events throughout the year.

Miss Collins added: "Members of the club came on their decorated motorcycles dressed in festive costumes, even Santa made an appearance.

Advertising

Jayden enjoys a meet with Santa

"All the students were very excited to see and speak to Santa and look at all the festive bikes. Some even hopped on the saddle – it was a lot of fun.

"We would really love to say a massive thank you to all the parents and carers for their help with the kind donations.

Josh hops aboard a festively decorated motorbike

Advertising

"A special thank you must also go to Odd Balls – they are a fantastic, friendly group of bikers who give up their own time to fundraise for local communities and charities."

Haughton School, in Queen Street, cares for about 100 pupils aged between five and 11 years old with special needs.