Man, 20, arrested after 87-year-old has arm broken in street attack

The woman was attacked at the junction of Park Avenue and Church Street in Madeley, at 5.30pm on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the attack.

Police were carrying out patrols in the area to reassure residents and anybody with information is asked to come forward.

Anyone with information that may help police should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 538s of December 11.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org