Robber breaks 87-year-old woman's arm in Telford street attack

The woman was attacked at the junction of Park Avenue and Church Street in Madeley, at 5.30pm on Wednesday.

Police are carrying out patrols in the area to reassure residents and are asking for witnesses to come forward and help find the robber.

Superintendent Paul Moxley, police commander for Telford, said: “I understand the concern this incident will cause in the local community and would like to offer reassurance we are doing everything we can to trace the offender and I would encourage any witnesses, or any motorists who were in the area with dashcam footage, to get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information that may help police should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 538s of December 11.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org