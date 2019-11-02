£1.1 million refurb of Telford's Anstice nearly complete

The Anstice in Park Avenue, Madeley has been shut for nearly a year, but on December 16 work will finally be finished.

Over the months that follow, the library will reopn within the building and events will start to be held again. Official re-opening events will place on February 14 and 15.

Phil Griffiths, town clerk for Madeley Town Council, said: “We are really pleased to be approaching the end of the £1.1m Anstice refurbishment.

"We hope that work will be completed by December 16 and the building will then begin operating from January 2020.

"The Anstice Community Trust (ACT) will be running the building and will be joined by the library service which will move into the building from mid-January. Facilities will include a community cafe, two shop units, domestic accommodation, redecorated ballroom and new upstairs bar."

Mr Griffiths said the council was very grateful for grant funding which helped to pay for the work.

Exciting

"It’s an exciting time for everyone involved and we hope that residents will enjoy the return of the much-loved Anstice," he said.

"The town council has worked in partnership with ACT, with the support of local residents to restore the building and ensure it remains at the hub of our community.

"We are very grateful for the grant funding that has been received from Telford & Wrekin Council, Big Lottery Power to Change, Veolia and a number of other grants and donations which have helped the Town Council to fund the refurbishment work.

"The building will be operational from January and we are planning to hold re-opening events to celebrate the refurbishment on February 14 and 15.“

Built in 1870 to honour respected mine owner, industrialist and philanthropist John Anstice, the building has been key to the fabric of the community throughout its history.

Over the years The Anstice building became the home to Madeley Library, Lloyds Bank, a dentist, Madeley Rest Room and also provided a place for entertainment, education and socialising.

In its heyday the Anstice Ballroom was famous for having ‘the best sprung floor outside Blackpool’. Lots of Madeley couples have fond memories of meeting and courting at The Anstice and club membership peaked at almost 3,000 in the early 70s.