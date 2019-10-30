Councillors vow to save Telford post office

Nearly 1,500 people have signed a petition to block the closure of the post office in Madeley, and now the area's parish council has vowed to keep services available.

On Monday, Madeley Town Council unanimously agreed to explore all viable options to prevent the loss of a post office.

A motion, tabled by Councillor Paul Watling and agreed to by all councillors said: “This council is concerned by recent developments regarding Madeley Post Office and recognises that access to a local post office is vital to residents of Madeley, particularly the elderly and most vulnerable. We understand that the local post office will cease to operate from November 2020 following the withdrawal of the current franchisee.

"This council resolves to work to explore all viable options to retain Madeley Post office for local people. The council will do everything in its power to retain post office services in Madeley and instructs officers of the council to explore all options for working with residents, businesses, partner organisations and Telford & Wrekin Council to ensure that the service is retained for the people of Madeley."

Councillor Greg Spruce, who represents Woodside, said: "I raised the point that I was happy to support the motion, however, I wanted to ensure we had a road map to saving the post office before its closure.

“I wanted to ensure the council could support and scrutinise the efforts to save the post office.”

Members agreed that the town council’s Finance and General Purposes Committee, which includes Cllr Spruce, would manage the process and report back.

The Post Office Ltd do not own the Madeley branch, and the shop in which the post office is based is also due to close. The franchise for the post office will be advertised at runapostoffice.co.uk

Councillor Spruce said: “It is my understanding Tesco have rejected the opportunity to take the post office on.”

A spokesperson for Tesco Plc – whose Madeley branch is opposite the post office – said: “We’re grateful to all our customers who shop with us in Madeley and have no current plans to make changes to the store.”

To sign the petition visit bit.ly/2MioRys