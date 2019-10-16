More than 1,000 sign petition to save Telford post office services

The Post Office in Russell Square, Madeley, will shut next October after the operator resigned.

Since the announcement, 1,253 people have signed an online petition.

The change.org petition, called Save Madeley Post Office, was started by June Campbell, who said the branch was busy, profitable and offered vital banking services.

The Post Office said it was committed to keeping the post office in the area, and was looking for a retailer to take over services.

Any retailer interested in incorporating a Post Office in their premises should email ND.enquiries@postoffice.co.uk or call 0333 345 5560.

The vacancy will soon be advertised on runapostoffice.co.uk

To sign the petition visit bit.ly/2MioRys