£800 of steaks and bacon stolen from Telford pub

By Mat Growcott | Madeley | News | Published:

More than 80 8oz steaks worth nearly £800 were stolen from a pub in Telford.

The steaks were taken at about 2.30pm yesterday from a pub in Bridgnorth Road, Madeley.

Thieves entered the kitchen and took the steaks as well as a quantity of bacon.

Police are asking for anybody with information to come forward.

Anybody who can help should call officers on 101 citing reference number 0143s 270219.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

