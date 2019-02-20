Jewellery and electronics taken during Telford burglary

The burglary happened on Sunday between 6pm and 10.15pm in Court Street, Madeley.

They removed a panel from a rear door to gain access to the house, then searched through the upstairs.

The thieves took jewellery, a laptop and a mobile phone.

Anybody who saw anything suspicious in the area during that time or has any other information is asked to call police on 101, citing 0703S 170219.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org