Menu

Advertising

Jewellery and electronics taken during Telford burglary

By Mat Growcott | Madeley | News | Published:

Thieves broke into a Telford home and took jewellery and electronics.

The burglary happened on Sunday between 6pm and 10.15pm in Court Street, Madeley.

They removed a panel from a rear door to gain access to the house, then searched through the upstairs.

The thieves took jewellery, a laptop and a mobile phone.

Anybody who saw anything suspicious in the area during that time or has any other information is asked to call police on 101, citing 0703S 170219.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Madeley Telford Local Hubs News Crime
Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News