New hi-tech pitch officially opened at Telford ski centre

Telford & Wrekin Council unveiled the new pitch this week, accompanied by a refurbished ski lodge complete with a new café and changing pavilion.

Following several months of work, the pitch is next to the Snowboard and Ski Centre, and is open seven days a week to the public with more than 50 car parking spaces.

The pitch is an artificial all-weather pitch with floodlit coverage across the playing surface.

The pitches are the most significant and successful development in synthetic surface technology and will provide a greatly improved playing surface all year round.

The ski lodge has been completely refurbished and will also be available for functions and birthday parties.

Café Go will be open to the public from the ski lodge, serving refreshments post-match and to spectators during the games. A bar is also available.

A new changing pavilion has also been built at the centre, with four changing rooms available, together with referee changing and an accessible changing room.

Councillor John Minor, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for leisure, green spaces and parks, said: “In Telford’s 50th year, it’s fantastic to see these improvements made to our town.

“The new 3G pitch will hopefully encourage active lifestyles and may even get customers onto the slopes.”

Block bookings, school bookings and one off games at the 3G pitch are all welcome.

Those interested should call Telford Snowboard and Ski Centre on 01952 382688.