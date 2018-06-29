700 Shropshire properties hit by power cuts

In Telford, 19 customers, in Tynsley Court, Madeley, were left without supplies due to a low voltage cable fault overnight from about 11.50pm on Thursday until 8am on Friday when power was restored.

A spokeswoman for utility firm Western Power Distribution said: "The power went off at 11.52pm last night. We're still carrying out repairs, but the power was restored at about 8am.

"We're still carrying out repairs and the properties are being served by a generator while the work is being carried out. We've been able to bypass the fault."

In Ludlow, 686 properties were affected in the early hours of Friday.

The company said supplies went down for around three minutes due to wind and debris.