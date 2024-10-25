'My relative fell victim to 'Hi Mum/Dad' scam' – police officer in Telford issues warning

They often start with the words 'Hi Mum/Dad' and then say their own phone is broken and want you to contact them on a new number.

A police officer has revealed that a member of his family was tricked into believing he was communicating with the officer. But 'just in time' they realised that it was in fact a scam.

PC Robert Hughes, a Safer Neighbourhood Officer at Hadley and Leegomery, said: "A recent family impersonation scam targeted a relative of mine who was tricked into believing he was communicating with me via text message.

"The scammer used a common tactic of impersonating a family member, claiming to need urgent help, leading my relative to follow instructions and potentially share sensitive information."

PC Hughes said that it is an instinctive human trait to want to help your family and that is why this scam works.

But PC Hughes advises not responding to the number but by call or sending a text to the number that you know is correct.

He adds that Action Fraud can receive reports about scams and also have have tips and advice you can use.

He said there is a website called Who called me? which can look up phone numbers and reveal the scam.

PC Hughes said: "I put the number in and it showed me that that number was used by a scammer."

West Mercia Police also has an advice page online.

"Luckily no money was lost and they realised in time it was a scam," said PC Hughes referring to his own family's near miss.