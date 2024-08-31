Blaze that led to death of Telford smoker 'most likely' caused by ignition of flammable medication

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Fire investigators concluded that the "most likely" cause of the blaze as he sat on his sofa at home was that as he lit up he ignited the highly flammable vapour from a can he was also using.

An inquest in Shrewsbury was told on Thursday that Vince Albert Garfield's wife Nichola had fought desperately to put out the flames that engulfed him at their home in Leegomery on April 29 this year.

Mrs Garfield succeeded in putting out the blaze engulfing their sofa and carpet using water from the kitchen, the inquest was told.

A night-shift worker, she had been woken by the smell of smoke at 4pm.