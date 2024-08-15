Police issue image of off-road bike users in Telford in latest appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police officer and PCSO for Hadley and Leegomery, Hope Hartley posted on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page asking if residents recognise the people pictured.

The picture appears to show a male and female riding an off-road bike on Chepstow Drive in Leegomery in Telford at around 7.15pm on Sunday, August 11.

The off-road bike users pictured

The post said: "Do you recognise this Male or Female?

"We are appealing for information after reports of an Off road bike on Chepstow Drive, Leegomery around 7.15pm on August 11.

"If you have anymore information or witness any off road bikes don't hesitate to report it by emailing opspree@westmercia.police.uk."