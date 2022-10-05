Telford graffiti hotspot given a new lease of life

Detail from the street art project

A project to reduce tagging - the act of writing an identifying name or mark on a surface - has seen an underpass and signal boxes in Leegomery, Telford, transformed into colourful murals by local graffiti artist Neil Willis.

Telford & Wrekin Council say that the mural is designed to make people feel safer, by removing graffiti as well as improving the area and deterring vandals.

A time-lapse of the transformation posted online, shows shows a brightly coloured, nature-themed mural cover the underpass's grubby graffiti.

Councillor Paul Watling said: "The law classes tagging and graffiti as criminal damage and removal is costly and time consuming.

"This commissioned work is something everyone will hopefully enjoy and help create a sense of pride.

"Over time tagging builds up and makes areas look un-kept and uncared for.

Work on the street art project

"Working to create a piece of art that everyone can get on board with is a far better way to make sure our public spaces are looked after and enjoyed by everyone and we have had some brilliant feedback from people of all ages so far."

Graffiti artist Neil, from 'Anuniqueart', said: "Transforming an unwelcoming subway with a colourful mural has made it more welcoming for people to use.

"While painting it we had so many positive comments on how it made people feel and they couldn’t wait to see it finished. It brings a positive outlook to the area."

The project forms part of a wider council effort to tackle graffiti across the borough through the Safer & Stronger Communities project, with support from West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion.

The project was part-funded by Councillors Gemma Offland and Leon Murray and the Safer & Stronger project.

The council is asking those with knowledge of areas that would benefit from the project, to email the team at saferstronger@telford.gov.uk

Telford & Wrekin Council are hoping that the new colourful art will reduce vandalism and save money