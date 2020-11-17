School closed after pupil and staff member test positive for Covid-19

Millbrook Primary School in Leegomery, Telford, is closed today and tomorrow for a deep clean. Most of the pupils will return on Thursday, but three class bubbles must continue to self-isolate.

In a letter to parents, Mrs Kirsty Parkes said: "Following further developments we have been in discussion with the Health Protection Hub and Telford and Wrekin Education department and have concluded that for operational reasons we will be closing the school for two days commencing Tuesday, November 17.