School closed after pupil and staff member test positive for Covid-19

A school has closed after a pupil and a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Millbrook Primary School in Leegomery, Telford, is closed today and tomorrow for a deep clean. Most of the pupils will return on Thursday, but three class bubbles must continue to self-isolate.

In a letter to parents, Mrs Kirsty Parkes said: "Following further developments we have been in discussion with the Health Protection Hub and Telford and Wrekin Education department and have concluded that for operational reasons we will be closing the school for two days commencing Tuesday, November 17.

"This means that all children should not come to school on Tuesday 17th and Wednesday 18th November and they should use the emergency work packs sent out at the beginning of term to continue their learning remotely. For children eligible to free school meals a £5 Tesco voucher will be made available to cover the two days of closure. We will be taking this opportunity to undertake an additional deep clean."

