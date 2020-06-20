Menu

Advertising

Six tickets given to problem drivers on Telford road in one day

By Rob Smith | Leegomery | News | Published:

Police gave out six tickets to problem drivers on one road in a day.

Officers were looking into complaints about speeding and anti-social driving in Sommerfeld Road in Telford earlier this month.

On June 4 West Mercia Police observed the area and stopped six drivers for speeding and other traffic offences.

In a newsletter to residents of Hadley and Leegomery, the police said: "We have received several reports from local residents to state that there has been an increase in speeding and anti-social driving along Sommerfeld Road.

"We are working with the council to look at ways to improve safety for local residents and reduce the issues of speeding."

Call your local police team on 101.

Leegomery Telford Local Hubs News Transport Crime
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News