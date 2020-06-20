Six tickets given to problem drivers on Telford road in one day

Officers were looking into complaints about speeding and anti-social driving in Sommerfeld Road in Telford earlier this month.

On June 4 West Mercia Police observed the area and stopped six drivers for speeding and other traffic offences.

In a newsletter to residents of Hadley and Leegomery, the police said: "We have received several reports from local residents to state that there has been an increase in speeding and anti-social driving along Sommerfeld Road.

"We are working with the council to look at ways to improve safety for local residents and reduce the issues of speeding."

