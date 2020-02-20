Advertising
Pair to face sentence after admitting burgling Telford home
Two men have admitted burgling a house in Telford after initially denying it.
Stephen Corbett, 37, and Robert Jones, 38, had both pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary of a house in Glade Way, Shawbirch, and a jury had been sworn in for their trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court.
The burglary was alleged to be aggravated because of the presence of a knife.
This week Corbett, of Hurleybrook Way, Leegomery, changed his plea for that offence to guilty, while Jones, of Benthall in Broseley, admitted a lesser charge of simple burglary.
They relate to an incident on June 5, 2019.
Corbett also pleaded guilty to having a bladed article at Berberis Road, Leegomery, two days later.
The case was adjourned and they are both due to be sentenced on April 17 at the same court.
