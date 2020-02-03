Telford man who pointed crossbow at strangers' heads in plea to be sentenced

Stuart Penn, 39, admitted threatening people with an offensive weapon at Shrewsbury Crown Court earlier this month, after indicating he would plead guilty last summer.

On July 28 2019, he aimed the crossbow at multiple people in the Leegomery area, pointing it at one man's head.

He was arrested and has been in custody ever since.

Judge Anthony Lowe was due to sentence Penn at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday but did not because three psychiatrists' reports from two doctors failed to provide a comprehensive picture of how aware Penn was of what he was doing or how likely it would be for a similar incident to happen again.

The judge said that Penn could easily have killed someone and that he would inevitably be given jail time.

Representing Penn in court, Andrew Green said: "He is very anxious to be sentenced.

"He does present and he does feel that he is stable on his medication and he is well."

'Cacophony of bad decisions'

Advertising

Penn said from the dock: "I made a cacophony of bad decisions on that day.

"I just want to be sentenced. These reports are not helping anyone."

Judge Lowe said that on that point they were agreed, but that he could not sentence Penn before there is a "comprehensive" report with an expert opinion of his mental state on the day in question and since.

Penn said: "Give me the maximum, I will walk away with it.

Advertising

"This has gone past six months now and I have done everything right that I should have done."

"It doesn't work like that," Judge Lowe said.

He adjourned the case to Friday, March 13, for another psychiatrist to see Penn and prepare a new report.

Penn, of Castle Street in Hadley, will be sentenced for affray, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and threatening a person with an offensive weapon.

The judge acknowledged the situation was "a mess" and reminded Penn that he will have time taken off his sentence for the months he has already spent in jail.

The prosecution in the case was represented by Richard Davenport.