Man charged after Telford cannabis farm discovery

Topton Halilaj, 29, of no fixed abode, has been charged with producing a class B drug and was due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court today

Police carried out a drugs warrant at an address in Chockleys Meadow, Leegomery, on Saturday.

Officers are looking for anybody with information about the cannabis farm to come forward.

Those who can help are asked to get in contact with PS 21527 Tandy or PC 1197 Medlam on 101 ext 5434.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org