Man exposes himself to woman in Telford

By Mat Growcott | Leegomery | News | Published:

A man exposed himself to a woman walking through an area of Telford.

The woman was walking from the direction of Apley Woods towards Leegomery shops when the man exposed himself.

He is described as white, aged around 50 and wearing a flat cap and silver rimmed glasses. He was also wearing a bomber style jacket and khaki trousers.

The incident is reported to have taken place at 12.45pm on January 20 on a pathway in Apley Woods.

Pc Jayne Hollins said: “A number of enquiries are currently ongoing and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time.”

Witnesses or anybody with information is asked to call police on 101 citing incident number 537s of 200120.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

