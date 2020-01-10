Menu

Thieves break in to Telford garage to steal bikes before dumping them nearby

By Mat Growcott | Leegomery | Crime | Published: | Last Updated:

Thieves broke into a garage in Telford to steal two bikes – before just dumping them nearby.

The bikes were taken from a garage in Redlands Road, Hadley at about 10.20pm on Tuesday.

A member of the public found the bikes afterwards in nearby Leegomery and reported it to police. The bikes have now been returned to their owner.

Now police are looking for witnesses who may have seen the break-in take place.

Anybody who has information is asked to call officers on 101 citing reference number 0671S 070120.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

