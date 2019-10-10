Free groceries on offer at Telford community centre

The Leegate Centre in Leegomery is working with shops to collect and redistribute surplus food before it is sent for incineration.

Everybody is welcome to get the groceries. The project is about reducing waste, cutting back on the travel of food and its impact on the environment.

The community food share will take place on Tuesdays from 11am until midday.

People should bring along bags and containers for loose items such as fruit and vegetables.

There is a voluntary donation of £1 per household.