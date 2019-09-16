Indulge for free at Telford 'pamper evening'

The Leegate Centre in Leegomery has organised about 20 stallholders who will offer various health and beauty services for free.

The 'pamper evening' will go ahead at the centre on Friday, September 27, from 6pm to 9pm.

Josie Scott from the centre said: "The stallholders are varied including reiki, neck and shoulder massage, facials, henna art, spiritual healing, tarot, crystals, jewellery, stone art and Slimming World.

"Stallholders are paying a nominal £5 for the stand and are either providing their services or products for free on the night. We at the Leegate are providing a ‘welcome’ glass of fizz and the café will be open on the night for tea, coffee and snacks.

"We are hoping to achieve a relaxing, informal atmosphere for this evening that everyone can enjoy. Hopefully this event will create new contacts and business for the stallholders and give busy ladies a bit of down time, time for themselves, maybe get a bit of pampering done, have a chat, learn about new products and services, just feel a little better."

For more information call 01952 897111 or email reception@theleegatecentre.co.uk