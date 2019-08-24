Telford community centre seeks volunteers

The Leegate Centre in Leegomery has a number of opportunities available for those looking to donate some of their time.

Volunteer opportunities include customer services assistants, catering assistants, event organisers and cleaners.

For more information and for application forms, contact the centre on 01952 897111 or email reception@theleegatecentre.co.uk

The centre itself was closed after Telford & Wrekin Council decided it could no longer run it.

But a community interest company was made to continue the centre's legacy.