Man, 39, arrested after Telford crossbow terror

Police were called after a man was seen making threats in the Leegate Avenue and Hurleybrook Way area of Leegomery at about 9pm on Sunday.

A man was arrested and officers also seized the crossbow and two bolts.

Now police are calling on anybody who saw anything to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Dawson from West Mercia Police said: "Thankfully no one was injured as a result of the crossbow, but this was understandably a frightening incident for the victims and anyone who saw it.

"We know that there were a number of people in the area who may have witnessed the incident or seen something suspicious in the area at around the time of the incident.

"I would urge those people to please get in touch with us if you think you have information that could help with our investigation."

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any dashcam footage of the incident can call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident 737s of July 28.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org