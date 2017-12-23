Telford Rotarians in food bank boost

Rotarian John Morris-Roberts said: "It was decided a little while ago that at our Christmas party at the Ramada Hotel, where we meet weekly, that we should bring tins and other non perishable goods for our Telford food bank. Fellow Rotarians put lots of bags in the back of my vehicle and they were delivered the following day to the food bank in Leegomery.

"It was extremely busy there with a number of volunteers rushed off their feet.

"We must have had well over 50 tins and other non perishable stuff, including toys, soap, rice pasta, cereals and toothpaste. The distribution and collection centre is behind the shops in Leegomery. We as residents are so lucky to have lots of donations and lots of helpers at the food bank. It can never be enough."