Ironbridge residents planning extensions or renovations invited to special guidance 'surgeries'

Due to the Ironbridge Gorge's World Heritage Site status the area has some of the most stringent planning rules in the country.

Telford & Wrekin Council is offering a series of planning surgeries where residents who are planning work to their homes or businesses, can get free guidance on whether it is acceptable or not - prior to making an application.

The authority said the sessions would provide "expert guidance" for people living in the gorge.

A statement from the council said: "Telford & Wrekin Council is continuing its commitment to supporting residents in the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site with a new programme of free, pre‑bookable one‑to‑one planning surgeries throughout 2026.

"These sessions provide expert guidance for anyone considering changes to their home within the World Heritage Site, where stricter planning controls apply and even alterations such as replacing windows, doors or boundary walls require planning consent.

"The surgeries help residents understand planning requirements while ensuring that any proposed works protect the area’s unique historical and architectural character."

All the sessions will run from 10am to 1pm and must be pre‑booked in advance.

They take place on Wednesday, March 11, at Madeley Library, on Wednesday, May 13 the The Gorge Parish Council Rooms, on Wednesday, July 8 at Madeley Library, on Wednesday, September 9, at The Gorge Parish Council Rooms, on Wednesday, November 11, at Madeley Library, and on Wednesday, January 13, 2027, at The Gorge Parish Council Rooms.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning & Sustainability, said: “As a World Heritage Site, the Ironbridge Gorge is one of the most cherished heritage landscapes in the world, and protecting its historic character remains a key priority for the council. These planning surgeries continue to be an invaluable way for residents to access clear, practical advice tailored to this unique area.

“By offering dedicated one‑to‑one support, we’re making it simpler for people to understand what is required, feel confident in the process, and make informed decisions about any changes to their homes, while ensuring the Gorge’s exceptional heritage is safeguarded for future generations.”

Residents can book slots for the surgeries online.

Residents can also access advice and guidance online, including information on planning applications, appeals, listed buildings, conservation areas and heritage assets within the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site.