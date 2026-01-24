Police seek 'white man, with short dark hair in dark jeans and black coat' as they ramp up hunt for Ironbridge rapist a month after the attack

The rape was reported to police on Monday (January 19), which involved a woman in her 20s, who was attacked between 9.45am and 11.25am in a forest area just off Beech Road in Ironbridge near Telford.

Officers investigating the rape, which happened on Christmas Eve, said on Saturday, one month on from the incident, that enquiries were continuing.

Police said they are keen to identify a man, believed to be the suspect, who is described as a white, with short dark hair and around 5ft 10in. He is described as wearing dark jeans and black coat at the time of the incident.

West Mercia Police has also beefed up patrols in the town, saying the public can expect to an increase of officers in the area on Saturday, as they carry out door-to-door enquiries, as well as foot patrols speaking to the local community.

Detective Inspector Danielle Logan said: “Today marks a month since the attack, and we are continuing to appeal to the public for any information. Officers will also be out in the area today carrying out foot patrols and conducting door‑to‑door enquiries.

“If you were in the area on Christmas Eve and witnessed anything, or saw anyone acting suspiciously, please speak to officers or contact police, no matter how insignificant you believe your information may be. We would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage.

“Enquiries show that the forest area where the attack happened leads to Beech Road, as well as Woodside Avenue and Newcomen Way. We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in those areas or who has relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.

“Officers are working hard to identify the suspect, and we ask anyone who was in the area on Christmas Eve between 9.45am and 11.25am, or who may know who the suspect is, to contact police immediately."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by email telfordCID@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 328i of January 19, 2026.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org