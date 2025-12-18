Pollution concerns raised over basement plan in Ironbridge Gorge

Rolf Behrsing and Dominika Bienkowska’s plans include a basement but the property at Lincoln Hill is built at a former waste landfill tip which is on top of an old quarry, itself above an aquifer.

Environment Agency (EA) officials raised concerns over building work for the basement, saying it could cause pollutants to be displaced into the aquifer.

The EA had noted that an earlier, similar proposal by the applicants had previously been granted permission.

“The key difference between the existing permission and the current application would appear to be the inclusion of a basement,” an official wrote.

“The site is located on an area of in filled quarry, with potential contamination present relating to metals, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and total petroleum hydrocarbons.”

The EA recommended further investigations.

Aerial image of the wooded area near Lincoln Hill, Ironbridge, which used to be home to a quarry filled in by a waste tip. Picture: Google

“Controlled waters are particularly sensitive in this location because the proposed development site is located upon a secondary A aquifer with potentially linked surface water features,” the EA official said.

Documents on the Telford & Wrekin Council planning portal revealed that there had been discussions between the applicants’ agent and officials about being given more time for extra information to be provided.

Planning officials said that they do not offer more time if issues could have been identified “had the applicant engaged in pre-application advice”.

They said that the applicant had an opportunity to withdraw the plan or see the application refused.

Agent Lucas Johnson, of the Bridgnorth-based Johnson Design Partnership, replied: “It is unfortunate that an extension of time could not be granted, as we would have been able to provide the required information within a reasonably short timeframe.”

The agent then requested and the council confirmed that the application was withdrawn.

The applicants’ intention to resubmit the application was then noted with a request to the planning department to “outline the exact information and documentation required to ensure there are no issues when the application is resubmitted”.