'Incredible' turnout for Ironbridge Christmas lights switch-on and spectacular firework display

Locals flocked to the historic town on Saturday (November 29) for the return of the popular festive event, which featured a Christmas market and entertainment throughout the day.

Santa welcomed visitors to his grotto, while the Jackfield Brass Band, Coalbrookdale School Choir, Magic Voices and New Road Academy Choir delighted audiences on stage.

In the evening, a lantern parade crossed the famous Iron Bridge, leading up to the highly-anticipated Christmas lights switch-on at 5.30pm, which was followed by a spectacular firework display.

A spectacular firework display followed the Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: Dave Bagnall

A post by the event's organisers said: "What an incredible night for our lights switch-on. Thank you to everyone who came out and supported the event - your energy made it truly special.

"A huge shout-out to our amazing volunteers, generous sponsors, local businesses and every single person involved who helped to make it all happen. What a turnout!

"We’re already excited for next year. Are you a stallholder? Or maybe you’re interested in volunteering next year. We’d love to hear from you - get in touch!"

Councillor for the Ironbridge Gorge Carolyn Healy added: "Fantastic afternoon and evening in Ironbridge. Huge thanks to the volunteer committee and the many helpers. It isn’t easy to organise this event but wow, what a turnout!"

Vanessa Lee dressed for the occasion at the Ironbridge Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: Dave Bagnall

This year's event went ahead as planned, unlike last year, when it had to be postponed by a week due to Storm Bert sweeping across the UK.