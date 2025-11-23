New drone photos show huge Ironbridge development as houses go up on the site of former power station
It is nearly six years since Ironbridge Power Station's landmark cooling towers disappeared from the Shropshire horizon and the future of the giant site is now taking shape.
In the wake of the demolition work, planning approval was granted for 1,000 homes on the land previously occupied by the distinctive pink towers.
The development will also include a retirement home and leisure spaces in one of the largest new communities created in the county.
The site will be known as 'Benthall Grange' and its owners have sold off sections to property developers who have been going through the process of applying for new housing on the site.