Firefighters rescue dog trapped in culvert in Coalport - helped by 'encouragement' from owner

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 7.48pm yesterday (October 24) reporting that a dog had become trapped inside a culvert on High Street, Coalport near Ironbridge.

Three fire crews, including the rescue tender, were sent from Telford and Wellington fire stations, alongside an operations officer who coordinated the rescue effort.

Firefighters worked carefully to free the 11-year-old dog, using chimney rods and "encouragement" from the animal's owner.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Fire crews rescued an 11-year-old dog from a culvert using chimney rods and encouragement from owner. Dog was left in the care of owner."

Paramedics from the West Midlands Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 9.25pm.