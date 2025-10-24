Holly at planned Ironbridge play area is a thorny issue for planners

Planning officials at Shropshire Council have spiked some of the proposed details behind the redevelopment of part of the Ironbridge Power Station site, including for a play area.

Ironbridge Power Station Plans

Planning agent Cerda Planning Limited, of Loughborough, in Leicestershire, has submitted details of all the plants, public art, street furniture and play equipment they propose to use at the part of the huge site east of Loverose Way, in Ironbridge.

A computer-generated image of the planned development

They have also set out in details how the area will be looked after, right down to keeping benches clean of bird poo, and cutting the grass.

The four cooling towers were demolished in 2019

Developers have to apply to the council for officials to say whether they have met planning conditions. Taylor Wimpey is responsible for the construction of this development.

The council in a decision made earlier this month has told the agent that plans for decorative bollards are OK but its proposals for play equipment, plants and public art have been refused.

Shropshire Council’s green infrastructure advisor has written: “It is noted holly is used in the hedge which frames the play area.

“We would advise against holly due to the thorns.”

The advisor adds: “These matters are important as formal play provision in the wider masterplan is limited and it safe to assume these will be highly used public spaces”

Officials also had concerns over how inclusive and accessible the play area will be and the equipment on it.

Shropshire Council’s decision letter adds that with regards to the refused conditions, “please note that Shropshire Council does offer a pre-application advice service which can facilitate negotiations regarding the discharge of planning conditions.”