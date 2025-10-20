Beloved Ironbridge all-year Christmas shop closes its doors after six festive years - but it's 'not completely the end'
The famous and much-loved year-round Christmas shop in Ironbridge has wished a merry farewell to residents, closing its doors for good.
The Little Christmas Shop, part of The Copper Fox and Woodland Tea Room, closed for the final time yesterday (October 19) after more than six years of trading.
The all-year-round Christmas store had become well known across Shropshire - and beyond - for its festive food, coffee, and Christmas treats available throughout the calendar year.
In a heartfelt social media post, owner Kim Warren announced the difficult decision to close the business.
"After six years of trading in Ironbridge we have made the difficult decision to close our business," it read. "This has not been an easy choice, we feel it is the right step for us at this time.