'Landmark moment for Telford's heritage' hailed by town's MP

The move will see the national heritage guardians taking over from the Ironbridge Gorge Museums Trust (IGMT) - which has been responsible for 10 museums across Ironbridge, and a host of historic buildings and monuments.

A £9m grant from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport has in part funded the move.

The Government said the step will safeguard vital heritage and allow the sites to benefit from the National Trust's "large membership" with intentions to "draw even greater numbers of visitors to discover Shropshire's contribution to the Industrial Revolution".

Blists Hill Victorian Town is a key part of the Ironbridge Gorge Museums

Lisa Nandy MP, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, said it was vital to protect key parts of British heritage, and a location which makes a significant contribution to jobs and the economy of Shropshire.

Telford MP Shaun Davies said he had led a "tireless campaign" to secure funding to help preserve and revitalise the key historic sites.

Telford MP Shaun Davies.

He said: “This is a proud day for Telford. From the moment I took office in July 2024 I made it my mission to fight for the future of our incredible cultural assets.

"The Ironbridge Gorge Museums are more than just buildings – they represent a living history of working-class Britain, they are a window into Shropshire’s past, the story before Telford and the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution.

"“This £9 million government investment and the new partnership with the National Trust is a game-changer – securing the future of these museums for generations to come. We owe it to those who came before us to protect this legacy, and now we can look to the future with pride and confidence.”

Secretary of State for Culture Lisa Nandy MP praised the campaign efforts of Mr Davies and the Ironbridge team, calling the investment “a bold commitment to our industrial heritage and a clear sign of the government’s belief in Telford’s national importance - and the importance of the World Heritage site in the Gorge”.

Mr Davies added: "As someone raised in Telford, I remember visiting the museums as a child. Now, with this investment and the National Trust’s involvement, I know future generations will be able to walk those same paths and understand the powerful legacy we’re so lucky to inherit.”

Mark Pemberton, chairman of the board of trustees at Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust said the grant from the government recognised the significance of the museum.

He thanked Mr Davies for the part he had played in securing it and added: “Ironbridge was important as the birthplace of industry and now as a major tourist destination it plays a part in the success of the local economy.”

Paul Forecast, regional director of the National Trust said: “The Ironbridge Gorge is among the United Kingdom’s most significant heritage sites, a place which marks a turning point in our shared history.

"The National Trust is dedicated to preserving such unique places on behalf of the nation, and Ironbridge Gorge couldn’t be more at home in our care.

"We’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust who have looked after these special sites and collections since 1967, caring for them and sharing their story with visitors from around the globe.

"With the support of Arts Council England, Historic England, and National Lottery Heritage Fund we’re delighted to have secured a sustainable long-term future for Ironbridge Gorge.”