'A remarkable place': Heritage Minister on Ironbridge's importance and legacy as museums prepare for new chapter

As Heritage Minister, I've had the privilege of visiting many remarkable sites across our nation. For me, they capture both the spirit and the history of our country and rightly local communities are proud of what they represent. One of the most fascinating examples is the Ironbridge Gorge. This UNESCO World Heritage Site isn't just a collection of museums and historic buildings – it's a unique place reflecting the heart of Britain's industrial story, right here in Shropshire.

Walking through Blists Hill Victorian Town or looking across to the iconic Iron Bridge reminds visitors of how far we have come. The Industrial Revolution that transformed our nation first took root in this Shropshire valley, where innovation, natural resources and human ingenuity combined to change the world forever.

Today, that legacy continues to inspire. Each year, 330,000 visitors from across Britain and beyond come to discover this extraordinary place. They explore ten fascinating museums, marvel at the engineering prowess of our ancestors, and experience first-hand the stories that shaped modern Britain. I came to Ironbridge with my family as a child. For schoolchildren, it remains that unforgettable educational adventure, while for families it offers a perfect day out steeped in history. Not to mention the pubs, restaurants, hotels and gift shops in the vicinity, which benefit from and encourage even more visitors to the local area.

Baroness Twycross, Heritage Minister at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport

All of these visitors mean that the site is incredibly valuable to the local economy here in Shropshire, bringing in vital tourism revenue to the area and also providing jobs in the local community, which is rightly proud of its industrial roots.

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust has done outstanding work over many years, but the challenges of maintaining a world-class heritage destination are immense. That's why I'm delighted to announce that the Department for Digital Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) is providing £9 million to support the National Trust in taking Ironbridge Gorge under its wing. Not only will this ensure that the museums on the site are sustainable for the future, but it will help secure local jobs and provide a platform for further economic growth given the tourism draw that it is.

This partnership represents a new chapter for this treasured site. The National Trust's expertise in heritage conservation, combined with its proven ability to engage diverse audiences, will ensure the Ironbridge Gorge continues to thrive for future generations.

Under National Trust stewardship, this remarkable place will continue to capture young imaginations, inspire heritage enthusiasts, and tell the story of how Shropshire helped forge the modern world.