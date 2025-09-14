Ironbridge Gorge road to close for five days for resurfacing

Darby Road and Coalbrookdale Road, between Coalbrookdale and Little Wenlock, will close next week for resurfacing works.

The closure will be in place from Darby Road's junction with Sunniside Avenue, to the bridge over the A4169 near Little Wenlock.

The road will be closed between 8am and 5pm from Monday (September 15) to Friday (September 19).

Darby Road and Coalbrookdale Road, between Coalbrookdale and Little Wenlock, will close next week for resurfacing works. Photo: Google

While the road is closed a four-mile diversion will be in place, directing drivers up Jiggers Bank towards Horsehay and along Coalmoor Road into Little Wenlock.

Access will be maintained during the works for residents and for emergency vehicles.

Anyone with queries about the closure is asked to email highways@telford.gov.uk.