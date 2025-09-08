8 of the most charming West Midlands and Shropshire market towns, cities and villages to explore this autumn

Nestled deeply into the West Midlands and wider region are some of the greatest and most beautiful market areas.

Areas where the everyday shopper can buy anything they are looking for, and even things they might not know they wanted in the first place.

Areas like Stourbridge, Stafford and Bridgnorth offer amazing streets filled with eager shoppers and stores that have been run by the same families for generations.

However, these areas aren't only good for shopping; they are also packed full of charm and character, each holding a deep-rooted history that spans centuries.

These market towns, cities and villages are where many generations of families would spend each and every day to buy their much-needed items, hold festivals, enjoy the outdoors and meet others.

Our lovely markets aren't just a home to the best shops, they're the home of our history and the story of our region.

So to celebrate our quaint areas, we have looked at 11 of the most picturesque market centres to visit as we head into the Autumn season.

Stourbridge, Dudley

Stourbridge is home to dozens of lovely shops to visit

Established in the early Middle Ages, this town has developed over the Roman and Saxon periods to be a dominating force in the glass-making industry.

However, it is also known for its fantastic network of canals and canal-side walks.

Located only 40 minutes from Birmingham and featuring the historic Hagley Hall, Stourbridge is more than worth a visit and holds more history than first meets the eye.

Stafford, Staffordshire

The Bear in Stafford is just one building in a vintage style

An important town in the Middle Ages, rumours hold that Stafford was established in 700AD by the Mercian prince Bertelin.

The home of hundreds of quaint shops and friendly people. The town offers a range of activities, fairs, and events all year round, as well as some fantastic sightseeing opportunities.

Stafford Castle is a must-see for those travelling near the town, with plenty of quaint food spots available to stop and get a coffee or a quick bite to eat as you shop.

Bridgnorth, Shropshire

Bridgnorth offers something for everyone, including the legendary cliff railway

With the earliest historical references dating this town back to 895AD, it's no wonder that it holds centuries of deep-rooted history.

Lying on the River Severn and featuring both a high and low walk, Bridgnorth is the perfect place for a wander while you shop around its many historic shops.

If you're a fan of historic machinery, why not have a go on the Bridgnorth Cliff Railway, which offers a slow and steady ride to the top of the market's hill, providing a great view of the neighbouring hillside.

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Shrewsbury Abbey is just one location to visit

This market town has Anglo-Saxon roots, with evidence of Neolithic occupation dating back to around 2,00BC.

It's safe to say that Shrewsbury has a deeply embedded history and a quaint and approachable local pride.

Known for its castle and regimental museum, the town offers tonnes of activities for the history buff, and many quaint family-owned shops for the eager buyer.

Tamworth, Staffordshire

Tamworth Castle

Located north-east of Birmingham, Tamworth is slightly more afield than we tend to venture, but it is in no way less worth a visit.

Once the main seat of power of the Kingdom of Mercia, the town is as much a part of our history as anywhere else.

Among its must-see sights is the 12th-century Tamworth Castle and the well-preserved medieval church, The Church of St Editha.

Lichfield, Staffordshire

Lichfield Cathedral is a sight to behold

Lichfield is a fan favourite of ours, nestled in the region of Staffordshire. While being a cathedral city, its market and shops are no less worth the trip.

Home of the legendary three-spired Lichfield Cathedral, the region features deep roots in the Kingdom of Mercia, with the cathedral being adorned by each of its rulers.

Also worth seeing is the beautiful Tudor Cafe in Bore Street, which was built in 1510, and the lovely Beacon Park, which is often awarded a Green Flag status.

Kidderminster, Worcestershire

Kidderminster is home to many attractions, including the Severn Valley Railway

A market town located in Worcestershire, the earliest known written form of the name dates back to 1086 in the Domesday Book; however, the land was settled long before then.

Home to a lovely, quaint market with dozens of independent shops, the town is known for its Caldwell Castle and its museum of carpet, for which the region was known to produce.

Not only that, but the area is generally beautiful to walk around in too, with plenty of trees and large open spaces to have a nice Autumn walk.

Ironbridge, Shropshire

Ironbridge is a great place to spend the weekend

Lastly, but in no way least, is Ironbridge, a village that was named after its famous iron bridge, for which it gets its named.

The mammoth-sized 100-foot cast iron bridge dates back to 1779, and was a marvel of its time.

Penned as the 'birthplace of the Industrial Revolution', not only does it hold plenty of history to dive into, but it is also home to dozens of shops to explore.