The online petition has been been sparked by the appearance of giant 'keep clear' lettering painted on Hodgebower Road in Ironbridge.

The markings have been added by Telford & Wrekin Council, which says they were put in place because of concerns about difficulties in residents accessing properties due to parked cars on the narrow road.

But the addition has been met with criticism from some of those living in the area - with 49 people signing an online petition drawn up over the markings.

The 'keep clear' markings have been added to Hodgebower Road in Ironbridge.

The petition, from Jessica Harvey, questions how the work was approved in a World Heritage Site - one of the county's most sensitive settings.

It states: "Living on Hodgebower in the stunning setting of Ironbridge, Telford — a designated World Heritage Site — brings immense pride and a daily reminder of our rich cultural heritage.