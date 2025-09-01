Road markings 'plastered' in the 'most protected part of Shropshire' spark a petition from disgruntled residents
Disgruntled residents in the most protected part of the county have launched a petition over council markings 'plastered' over a road.
The online petition has been been sparked by the appearance of giant 'keep clear' lettering painted on Hodgebower Road in Ironbridge.
The markings have been added by Telford & Wrekin Council, which says they were put in place because of concerns about difficulties in residents accessing properties due to parked cars on the narrow road.
But the addition has been met with criticism from some of those living in the area - with 49 people signing an online petition drawn up over the markings.
The petition, from Jessica Harvey, questions how the work was approved in a World Heritage Site - one of the county's most sensitive settings.
It states: "Living on Hodgebower in the stunning setting of Ironbridge, Telford — a designated World Heritage Site — brings immense pride and a daily reminder of our rich cultural heritage.