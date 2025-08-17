Firefighters tackle JCB fire in historic Ironbridge Gorge

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received a report of a vehicle fire on Buildwas Road in Ironbridge at around 10.30pm on Saturday (August 16).

Two crews were sent to the scene from Much Wenlock and Tweedale fire stations.

A spokesperson for the SFRS said the fire involved "one JCB" and crews used a jet to extinguish the blaze.

After the fire was out, the team used a thermal imaging camera to check the vehicle for hotspots.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 11.05pm.