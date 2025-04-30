Coalbrookdale youth hostel applies to keep kitchen flue installed in listed building without permission

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Owners of the YHA youth hostel in Paradise, Coalbrookdale lodged a full planning application with Telford & Wrekin Council last week for the installation of a commercial kitchen extraction system and flue to the rear of the building, work which took place in June 2024, according to the application.

Separate listed building consent for the Grade II listed former library, which dates back to the early 19th century and is located within the Ironbridge Gorge UNESCO world heritage site, was granted by the council last week.

The Youth Hostels Association, the charity which leases the building, runs over 150 hostels across the country, and last year recorded revenue of over £61 million - although it spent just over £63m on its charitable activities - according to figures supplied by the Charity Commission.

YHA Coalbrookdale (Google)

A report completed by the council's planning officers for the listed building consent said the works had "not significantly impacted upon the character of the host listed building", and had preserved its appearance.

They said the work completed was "somewhat mitigated" by the location of the chimney flue on the back of the building, as it was partially obscured by rising land levels to the rear.

"The works are deemed to be acceptable in terms of scale, form and design, whilst maintaining the essential form, character and special interest of the building, with no historic fabric being lost," they wrote.

"The commercial kitchen extract system to the rear elevation of YHA Coalbrookdale presents minimal visual impact to the building when viewed from public rights of way. It is further obscured from view by situating it next to the return of one of the protruding bays to the rear elevation."

They added that despite consent for the changes to the listed building being granted, a full planning application would need to be brought forward to approve the work carried out.

A supporting statement supplied with the new plans said the new flue had been installed in the "descretest location possible".

"The previous extract system was no longer fit for purpose, therefore it was crucial to replace this to meet gas regulations.

"The flue is vital in ensuring the ongoing use of the building as a youth hostel, and therefore YHA’s upkeep and maintenance of the Grade II listed asset.

"The extract serves to enable the continued use of the facility by the YHA, without whom the ongoing upkeep and maintenance of the listed building would be neglected."

The application will be decided by Telford & Wrekin Council under reference TWC/2025/0298.