Ironbridge pottery business launches easter-themed 'tankard hunt' ahead of open day

Lucy Young Ceramics, based at Maws Craft Centre in Jackfield, is set to host an open day Saturday, March 29, where visitors will learn some of the secrets of a successful commercial pottery business.

Getting underway at 10am, visitors will get a flavour of life behind a potters wheel - and the chance to book on to a series of taster-sessions and longer six-week courses for those who decide they want to give it a more serious try.

Pottery-maker Lucy Young from Lucy Young Ceramics at her workshop at Maws Craft Centre, Jackfield

Ahead of the event, the business has placed a number of the firm's signature ceramic tankards in pubs and restaurants around the Ironbridge area, with the finder entitled to a free taster session at the workshop.

"If anyone spots one, there is a voucher inside for a free pottery throwing session which will need to be handed in on Saturday," said owner Lucy Young.

"The tankard will stay with the pub and the lucky person will take the voucher to bring on the open day to have their free session booked in at a later date. Have fun tankard hunting!"